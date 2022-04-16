ajc logo
X

VIDEO: Receiver Kearis Jackson on G-Day

Credit: Chip Towers

Combined ShapeCaption
Key Georgia receiver Kearis Jackson speaks after G-Day Saturday.

Credit: Chip Towers

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top