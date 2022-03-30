ajc logo
X

Video: Nick Saban discusses Evan Neal, Brian Robinson

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

caption arrowCaption
Alabama's coach spoke at pro day Wednesday, ahead of the April 28 NFL draft.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top