ajc logo
X

Video: Falcons’ Drake London on his ankle, rookie minicamp

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

caption arrowCaption
Falcons receiver Drake London discusses his ankle, rookie minicamp.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top