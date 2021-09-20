ajc logo
X

Video: Falcons’ Deion Jones on the loss to the Bucs

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Caption
Falcons linebacker speaks about the defense following a 48-25 loss to the Bucs.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top