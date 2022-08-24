ajc logo
X

Video: AD Mitchell discusses relationship with Stetson Bennett

Credit: AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia receiver AD Mitchell discusses his relationship with QB Stetson Bennett.

Credit: AJC

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top