BreakingNews
UPDATE: Eastbound lanes reopen after tractor-trailer fire on I-285 in Dunwoody
ajc logo
X

Video: LB Nolan Smith talks Georgia defense

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith talks about the team's defense ahead of the season opener against Oregon.

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top