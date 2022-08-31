ajc logo
X

Video: Georgia's Zion Logue on comparing him and Jordan Davis

Credit: AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
Video: Georgia's Zion Logue on comparing him and Jordan Davis.

Credit: AJC

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top