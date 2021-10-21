ajc logo
X

Video: Falcons' Richie Grant on being focused

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Caption
Falcons second-round pick Richie Grant is learning the ropes in his first season in the NFL.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top