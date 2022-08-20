ajc logo
X

Video: Falcons’ Kyle Pitts on practice vs. Jets

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts talks about Saturday's joint practice with the Jets.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top