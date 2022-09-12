ajc logo
X

Video: Falcons’ Grady Jarrett on the loss to the Saints

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons defensive star Grady Jarrett talks about the heartbreaking loss to the Saints in the season opener Sunday.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top