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As flag football booms at college level, Georgia seen as prospect hotbed

Georgia brother-sister duo make All-America game history

GHSA modifies football championship schedule for 2026, condenses flag football games

Top 5 performers from GHSA flag football state championships

Pope three-peats flag football state championship in dramatic fashion

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Complete list of first-round matchups for the 2026 GHSA football playoffs

GHSA football playoff brackets 2026 for all 8 classifications

PHOTOS: Tucker shuts out Mays in regular season finale

In contest of ranked teams, Tucker shuts out Mays to end regular season

Last-second field goal gives North Gwinnett a nerve-wracking win

Friday recap: Colquitt County, Tucker among big winners ahead of bracket reveal

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Adam Clack has Parkview gunning for first region title in 7 years

Lee County earns Top 25 recognition in national high school football rankings

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Pierce County RB’s 309-yard game pushes him to the lead in GHSA rushing

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18 GHSA teams that lost their last regular-season game but won a state title