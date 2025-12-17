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Georgia

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TEAMS

ACE Charter

Adairsville

Alcovy

Alexander

Allatoona

Alpharetta

Apalachee

Appling County

Arabia Mountain

Archer

Armuchee

Athens Academy

Athens Christian

Atkinson County

Atlanta Classical Academy

Atlanta International

Augusta Christian

Augusta Prep Day

B.E.S.T. Academy

Bacon County

Bainbridge

Baker County

Baldwin

Banks County

Banneker

Beach

Benedictine

Berkmar

Berrien

Bethlehem Christian

Blessed Trinity

Bowdon

Bradwell Institute

Brantley County

Bremen

Brooks County

Brookstone

Brookwood

Brookwood School, GA

Brunswick

Bryan County

Buford

Butler

Cairo

Calhoun

Calhoun County

Calvary Day

Cambridge

Camden County

Campbell

Carrollton

Cartersville

Carver-Atlanta

Cass

Cedar Grove

Cedar Shoals

Cedartown

Centennial

Central Fellowship Christian

Central Gwinnett

Central-Carroll

Central-Macon

Central-Talbotton

Chamblee

Chapel Hill

Charlton County

Chattahoochee

Chattahoochee County

Chattooga

Cherokee

Cherokee Bluff

Chestatee

Clarke Central

Clarkston

Coahulla Creek

Coffee

Collins Hill

Colquitt County

Columbia

Columbus

Commerce

Cook

Coosa

Covenant Christian

Crawford County

Creekside

Creekside Christian Academy, GA

Creekview

Crisp County

Cristo Rey Atlanta

Cross Creek

Dacula

Dade County

Dalton

Darlington

Dawson County

Decatur

Denmark

Discovery

Dougherty

Douglas County

Douglass

Drew

Drew Charter

Druid Hills

Duluth

Dunwoody

Dutchtown

Eagle's Landing

Eagle's Landing Christian

Early County

East Coweta

East Forsyth

East Hall

East Jackson

East Paulding

Eastside

Echols County

Effingham County

Elbert County

Elite Scholars Academy

Emanuel County Institute

Etowah

Evans

Excel Christian

Fannin County

Fayette County

Fellowship Christian

Flowery Branch

Forest Park

Forsyth Central

Franklin County

Fulton Leadership Academy

Fulton Science Academy

Gainesville

Galloway School

Georgia Military

Georgia School For Innovation and The Classics

Gilmer

Glascock County

Glenn Hills

Glynn Academy

Gordon Central

Gordon Lee

Grace Christian

Grayson

Greater Atlanta Christian

Greenbrier

Greene County

Greenville

Griffin

Groves

Grovetown

Habersham Central

Hampton

Hancock Central

Hapeville Charter

Haralson County

Hardaway

Harlem

Harris County

Harrison

Hart County

Hebron Christian

Hephzibah

Heritage-Catoosa

Heritage-Newnan

Heritage, Conyers

Highland Christian

Hillgrove

Hiram

Holy Innocents'

Houston County

Howard

Irwin County

Islands

Jackson

Jackson County

Jackson-Atlanta

Jeff Davis

Jefferson

Jefferson County

Jenkins

Johns Creek

Johnson-Gainesville

Johnson-Savannah

Jones County

Jonesboro

Jordan

Josey

Kell

Kendrick

Kennesaw Mountain

King's Academy, GA

King's Ridge

KIPP Atlanta Charter

LaFayette

LaGrange

Lake Oconee Academy

Lakeside-DeKalb

Lakeside-Evans

Lakeview Academy

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe

Lamar County

Lambert

Landmark Christian

Laney

Langston Hughes

Lanier

Lanier Christian

Lanier County

Lassiter

Lee County

Liberty County

Lithia Springs

Lithonia

Locust Grove

Loganville

Long County

Lovejoy

Lovett

Lowndes

Luella

Lumpkin County

M. L. King

Macon County

Madison County

Marietta

Marist

Mary Persons

Mays

McDonough

McEachern

McIntosh

McIntosh County Academy

McNair

Meadowcreek

Metter

Midtown

Mill Creek

Miller County

Miller Grove

Milton

Mitchell County

Model

Monroe

Monroe Area

Monsignor Donovan

Montgomery County

Morgan County

Morrow

Mountain View

Mt. Bethel Christian Academy

Mt. Paran Christian

Mt. Pisgah Christian

Mt. Vernon

Mt. Zion-Carroll

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro

Mundy's Mill

Murray County

New Hampstead

New Manchester

Newnan

Newton

Norcross

North Atlanta

North Clayton

North Cobb

North Cobb Christian

North Forsyth

North Gwinnett

North Hall

North Murray

North Oconee

North Paulding

North Springs

Northeast-Macon

Northgate

Northside-Columbus

Northside-Warner Robins

Northview

Northwest Whitfield

Oakwood Christian

Oconee County

Oglethorpe County

Ola

Osborne

Pace Academy

Paideia

Parkview

Pataula Charter

Paulding County

Peach County

Peachtree Ridge

Pebblebrook

Pelham

Pepperell

Perry

Pickens

Pierce County

Pike County

Pinewood Christian

Pope

Portal

Prince Avenue

Providence Christian

Putnam County

Quitman County

Rabun County

Rabun Gap

Randolph-Clay

Redan

Richmond Academy

Richmond Hill

Ridgeland

Ringgold

River Ridge

Riverdale

Riverside Military

Riverwood

Rockdale County

Rockmart

Roswell

Rutland

Salem

Savannah

Savannah Christian

Savannah Classical Academy

Savannah Country Day

Screven County

Seckinger

Seminole County

Sequoyah

Shaw

Shiloh

Social Circle

Sonoraville

South Atlanta

South Cobb

South Effingham

South Forsyth

South Gwinnett

South Paulding

Southeast Bulloch

Southeast Whitfield

Southwest

Southwest Atlanta Christian

Southwest DeKalb

Southwest Georgia STEM

Spalding

Spencer

Sprayberry

St. Andrews

St. Francis

St. Pius X

Starr's Mill

Statesboro

Stephens County

Stephenson

Stewart County

Stockbridge

Stone Mountain

Sumter County

Swainsboro

Tallulah Falls

Tattnall County

Taylor County

Temple

Terrell County

The Habersham School

Therrell

Thomas County Central

Thomson

Tift County

Toombs County

Towers

Towns County

Tri-Cities

Trinity Christian

Trion

Troup County

Tucker

Turner County

Union County

Union Grove

Upson-Lee

Utopian Academy

Valdosta

Veterans

Vidalia

Villa Rica

W.D. Mohammed

Walker

Walnut Grove

Walton

Warner Robins

Washington

Washington County

Washington-Wilkes

Wayne County

Weber

Webster County

Wesleyan

West Forsyth

West Hall

West Laurens

Westlake

Westminster

Westover

Westside-Augusta

Westside-Macon

Wheeler

Wheeler County

White County

Whitefield Academy

Whitewater

Winder-Barrow

Windsor Forest

Woodland-Cartersville

Woodland-Stockbridge

Woodstock

Woodward Academy

Worth County