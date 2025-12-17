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Girls basketball rankings: 2 new No. 1 teams seek first state championships

Girls basketball rankings: Defending champ getting hot at right time again

Boys basketball rankings: Defeat of top-ranked private team boosts Therrell

Girls basketball rankings: Little movement as regular season enters last week

Boys basketball rankings: New No. 1 emerges in Class A Division I

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Adam Clack has Parkview gunning for first region title in 7 years

Lee County earns Top 25 recognition in national high school football rankings

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Pierce County RB’s 309-yard game pushes him to the lead in GHSA rushing

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18 GHSA teams that lost their last regular-season game but won a state title

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GHSA to investigate Newton football but can’t rule until after playoffs

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Maxwell projections: A look at the 32 bubble teams that need wins, some help

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A look at the top 10 Georgia high school football games for Week 12

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Seckinger football coach Tony Lotti resigns after 4 seasons

Four No. 1-ranked teams lead state in fewest points allowed per game

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Terrence Edwards delays title celebration, praises ex-teammate Quincy Carter