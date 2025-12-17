Four Questions with Parkview coach Adam Clack, whose team will win Region 7-7A if the Panthers defeat North Gwinnett in a road game Friday night.
Lee County was off last week but moved into the No. 25 spot in the NationalHSFB.com rankings.
A look at the GHSA and GIAA passing, rushing and receiving leaders after Week 11 of Georgia high school football.
Eighteen teams have lost the final game of the regular season and won a state title. Another 49 have lost their opening game and won a state title. Here are the lists.
Newton is Class 7A’s third-ranked team, and its 9-0 record represents the best start in program history.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns.
There is a lot on the line for many teams this week.
Tony Lotti was the 2022 Atlanta Falcons High School Football Coach of the Year, an award that recognizes coaches for their off-the-field impact.
The Sandy Creek, Appling County, Cartersville and Buford defenses all give up fewer than 6 points per game.
Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Mount Vernon coach Terrence Edwards, whose team clinched a region title last week.
St. Pius, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Rabun County and Chattahoochee County to chase firs state championship in tournament that begins this week.