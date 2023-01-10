ajc logo
UGA hosts watch party for National Championship

By Sydney Jarrard, For The AJC
Barks echoed through the Stegeman Coliseum as University of Georgia students, faculty and staff erupted into delirious excitement as the Dawgs won yet another national championship title Monday night.

Many fans came into this game feeling uneasy about UGA’s odds because of last week’s performance against Ohio State, however, the faith in the Dawgs and the support behind the Dawgs was as strong as ever.

“There’s more worry coming back as defending champions. We don’t have the underdog redemption or rivalry toward Alabama, like we did last year,” said UGA student Michael Czarick.

Erin Hirsch is a native Texan. “I’m most excited about winning and beating the win into the faces of all my friends at TCU.”

Abby Williams’ support for the Dawgs at the beginning of the game doesn’t waver despite her nerves. “I’m feeling a lot of nerves. Overall, I’m trying to keep the faith. I trust Kirby. I trust Stetson. At the end of the day, they’re my Dawgs and I love them.”

Before the game started, Timothy Mitchell, a first-year at UGA, said, “Texas Christian University? More like Trash Can University! GO DAWGS!”

Although the energy in the stadium diminished after TCU’s touchdown, fans were back on their feet after the Dawgs scored another touchdown to end the first quarter with a 17-7 lead.

Randy Truong felt a lot of emotions at the end of the first quarter. He said, “I’m just happy we’re up right now. If we keep this up, we’re going to freaking win.”

ExploreHow to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC

Every fan was on their feet as the Dawgs closed the first half of the game with an interception, a touchdown, and a 38-7 lead.

“What a great first day of school,” said Olivia Wilson.

Another freshman, Rebecca Hines, shared the sentiment. “I’m really excited. I’m a freshman, and I’ve never been to a UGA football game before. The energy in the room right now is amazing. We’re blowing them out of the water.”

“I used to work with the players, and I’m friends with a lot of them,” said Seth Manus. “It makes me happy to see them winning like that. It’s cool to see them doing so well.”

As the Dawgs entered the second half, the fans inside the coliseum were as energetic as ever. Some sections started chanting, “Who’s that coming down the track? A mean machine in Red and Black!”

Barks echoed throughout the stadium during the third quarter as Ladd McConkey made yet another touchdown to bring the score to 52-7. After the end of the third quarter, student Ho Suk Lee said, “I feel really good right now. Fantastic.”

As the fourth quarter began, Gerald Santana said, “I am shocked at what we’re doing to TCU right now. I’m elated. I wish the national championship was more competitive like the UGA vs. Ohio State game, but it’s good to see UGA come out on top.”

After Stetson Bennett IV left the field for the last time, every fan inside the coliseum gave him a standing ovation. They all shared the same thought: Thank you for being our national championship quarterback.

“It was truly a chilling moment to see Stetson play his last game while watching it in Stegeman,” said Jean Swancey. “So much respect for Kirby and Stetson.”

Jacob Thompson, a UGA student, said, “Too easy. Too easy. Natty times two, baby.”

Cheers. Barks. Screaming. Fans all over Stegeman Coliseum yelled, “U-G-A! U-G-A! U-G-A! ”

“It feels incredible to be back-to-back national champions. One time was awesome, but two times is unbelievable,” said John Austin Shaver.

“It feels like we’re on top of the world. Back-to-back, baby,” said Logan Hewlett.

The Georgia Bulldogs played their hearts out during the 2023 National Championship game. Their hard work on the field throughout their regular season and postseason brought them their back-to-back national championship title. After exiting the coliseum, students screamed with pure joy over the win.

UGA student Emilie Sherwood summed up what every Dawgs fan feels right now. “I’m just so happy. My heart is bursting with joy. I love the Dawgs. Go Dawgs forever and ever and ever. Amen!”

