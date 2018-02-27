Our Products
Brother of Georgia QB Fromm receives offer from Auburn

0

3:20 p.m Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 Sports
Sports

Warner Robins High School tight end Tyler Fromm received a 2019 offer from Auburn, Fromm announced on Twitter Tuesday.

“Thankful to have earned the opportunity to play football at Auburn University!! #WarEagle,” the 3-star tight end wrote on Twitter.

Fromm, a 6-foot-5, 225 pound junior from Warner Robins, is the younger brother of UGA starting quarterback Jake Fromm. The younger Fromm has received 12 offers thus far, including Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and USC.

