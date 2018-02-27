Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
52 5
9
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Brother of Georgia QB Fromm receives offer from Auburn

0

Brother of Georgia QB Fromm receives offer from Auburn

3:20 p.m Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 Sports
Sports

Warner Robins High School tight end Tyler Fromm received a 2019 offer from Auburn, Fromm announced on Twitter Tuesday.

“Thankful to have earned the opportunity to play football at Auburn University!! #WarEagle,” the 3-star tight end wrote on Twitter.

Fromm, a 6-foot-5, 225 pound junior from Warner Robins, is the younger brother of UGA starting quarterback Jake Fromm. The younger Fromm has received 12 offers thus far, including Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and USC.

Related
View Comments 0

Weather and Traffic

52
30303
9

Most Read

  1. Atlanta begins another college football tradition
  2. Operation Slumber Party: 5 arrested in child sex sting in Georgia
  3. Judge grants bond to Gwinnett man accused of rape, kidnapping

Things To Do

Add Event +

More from ajc.com

Topics
UPS has contract with NRA for online store shipments, but not discounts
News
Gwinnett man killed in crash
Falcons
Should the Falcons trade Devonta Freeman?
DeKalb commissioners quietly give themselves a 60-percent raise 
Sports
VIDEO: Watch Miami hit a buzzer beater from the logo to beat UNC
News
Lawrenceville to buy property at East Crogan and Jackson streets