Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski , hit another NFL milestone vs Falcons.On Dec. 5, the dynamic duo connected for two touchdowns against the Falcons.That means Brady and Gronk have now connected for 90 total touchdowns.That's the second-most of any QB and receiver in the history of the NFL's regular season.Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison hold the top spot with 112 touchdowns.This season, Brady has thrown 34 touchdowns through 12 games.Gronk has six touchdown receptions thus far.Time will tell if the pair will be able to break Manning and Harrison's record. Brady fans will tell you that it's definitely attainable.