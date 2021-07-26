ajc logo
Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: Swimming and skeet competition

Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking gold medals in the women's and men's skeet at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Amber English, left, and Vincent Hancock, both of the United States, celebrate taking gold medals in the women's and men's skeet at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Sports
By AJC sports
37 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Monday includes a mid-morning update with supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics.

Look for photos and coverage from the overnight Olympic competition, plus a look at 5 things to watch on Monday and Tuesday.

You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Tuesday.

For Subscribers: In Monday’s ePaper, you’ll find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage. In addition to coverage from Tokyo, this will include our continuing look back at key moments of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper Extra editions for every day of the Summer Games. Visit our ePaper each morning for the latest from Tokyo.

AJC ePaper Olympic Extra for Monday July 26 2021. (AJC ePaper)
Caption
AJC Olympic Extra for Monday July 26 2021. (AJC ePaper)

