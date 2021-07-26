Tokyo Olympic Extra in today’s ePaper: Swimming and skeet competition

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper on Monday includes a mid-morning update with supplemental coverage of the Summer Olympics.
Look for photos and coverage from the overnight Olympic competition, plus a look at 5 things to watch on Monday and Tuesday.
You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Tuesday.
For Subscribers: In Monday’s ePaper, you’ll find four full pages of Summer Olympics coverage. In addition to coverage from Tokyo, this will include our continuing look back at key moments of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution plans expanded ePaper Extra editions for every day of the Summer Games. Visit our ePaper each morning for the latest from Tokyo.
Credit: AJC ePaper
More Summer Games coverage
How the Russians caught the U.S. in gymnastics
US basketball loses to France, 25-game Olympic win streak ends
On this day: Gail Devers sets pace for 100-meter showdown | 1996 Atlanta Olympics anniversary coverage
Weather in Tokyo: After hot weather, a typhoon may disrupt some competitions
Summer Games news, photos and updates from the AJC
Today’s Sports on TV, including Olympics schedule