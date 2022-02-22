Tiger Woods hopes to return to golf , but is ‘frustrated’ with recovery.Tiger Woods says he intends to return to the PGA tour but admitted he's frustrated with his recovery from last year's car wreck that resulted in serious leg injuries.I wish I could tell you when I'm playing again; I want to know. , Tiger Woods, via statement.But I don't. My golf activity has been very limited. , Tiger Woods, via statement.I can chip and putt really well. And hit short irons very well. But I haven't hit any long stuff seriously. , Tiger Woods, via statement.I can chip and putt really well. And hit short irons very well. But I haven't hit any long stuff seriously. , Tiger Woods, via statement.The 46-year-old has won 15 major golf championships.Following last year's car crash, Woods said he feared the amputationof his leg was "on the table.".My foot was a little messed up there about a year ago. , Tiger Woods, via statement.The walking part is something that I'm still working on, working on strength and development in that. It takes time. , Tiger Woods, via statement.Woods reportedly intends to rejoin the competitive PGA tour, though he said a full tour schedule is out of the question.Woods reportedly intends to rejoin the competitive PGA tour, though he said a full tour schedule is out of the question.I can play certain events here and there, but on a full-time level, no, that will never happen again. , Tiger Woods, via statement.I can play certain events here and there, but on a full-time level, no, that will never happen again. , Tiger Woods, via statement