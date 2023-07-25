Three win in singles at the Atlanta Open tennis tournament

Aleksandar Vukic, Lloyd Harris and Thanasi Kokkinakis won singles matches at the Atlanta Open tennis tournament Monday at Atlantic Station.

Vukic beat American Ethan Quinn 7-6 (5), 6-3. Harris defeated James Duckworth 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 and Kokkinakis rallied to top Gael Monfils 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

American J.J. Wolf and Jason Jung met in a late match.

Christopher Eubanks of Georgia Tech and Westlake High will begin play Tuesday. He will meet Andres Martin on Stadium Court in a match that will start at 7 p.m. or later. Former Georgia star John Isner also plays Tuesday against Dominik Koepfer in the match scheduled before Eubanks’ match.

Eubanks has risen to a career-high world ranking of No. 31 after reaching the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, where he lost to No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev in five sets.

He was a two-time All-American at Tech and a two-time ACC Player of the Year.

Eubanks captured his first ATP Tour title July 1 at the Mallorca Championships in Mallorca, Spain.

Alex de Minaur won the Atlanta Open singles title in 2022, defeating Jenson Brooksby.

Tickets for the Atlanta Open can be acquired at the tournament website here.