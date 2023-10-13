The Braves can’t capitalize with bases loaded

16 minutes ago

The Braves couldn’t capitalize on a scoring chance in the seventh. The Phillies had walked the bases loaded with two outs, bringing up likely National League MVP Ronald Acuña to face Craig Kimbrel. Acuña flew out to deep center where Johan Rojas made a leaping catch that ended the inning. Citizens Bank Park, quiet with nerves for the previous few minutes, erupted. The Braves still trailed 3-1.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

