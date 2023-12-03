The Atlanta curse persists for Georgia when it faces Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban loves Atlanta. Coming into Saturday’s game, the Tide’s legendary 72-year-old coach was 17-1 in games played here and 7-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Overall, Alabama is 17-1 under Saban in Georgia’s capital city. That includes 16 consecutive wins.

And here we go again. Whatever curse it is that Alabama has over Georgia, it’s still in effect.

