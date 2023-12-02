Tailgaters get the action going hours early

Earl Reed of McDonough has been a Georgia fan for more than 30 years and was among the earliest to arrive in the in the Home Depot Backyard lot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, at around 9 a.m. for the 4 p.m. game.

“There’s not going to be room for mistakes,” Reed said of the Bulldogs’ chances. “They’re going to have to go in there confident and do it. We’re keeping our fingers crossed. I haven’t started drinking alcohol yet.”