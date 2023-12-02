Tailgaters get the action going hours early

Earl Reed of McDonough has been a Georgia fan for more than 30 years and was among the earliest to arrive in the in the Home Depot Backyard lot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, at around 9 a.m. for the 4 p.m. game.
“There’s not going to be room for mistakes,” Reed said of the Bulldogs’ chances. “They’re going to have to go in there confident and do it. We’re keeping our fingers crossed. I haven’t started drinking alcohol yet.”
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Samuel Paster of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was among a small group of Tide fans tailgating this morning. He gathered with around 10 friends and family members, watching ESPN’s “College GameDay” under a tent next to tables filled with liquor and baked goods such as pound cake.
He felt good about Alabama’s chances, saying they would be eating “dawg meat” Saturday night.
AJC reporter Charlotte Varnes' pregame coverage.
