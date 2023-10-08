Strider goes 7 innings, strikes out 8

Braves ace Spencer Strider struck out eight batters over seven innings against the Phillies on Saturday night, allowing just two runs, only one of which was earned.

He gave up five hits, walked two batters and hit one. But the right-hander wasn’t able to get any offensive support as Atlanta trails Philadelphia 2-0 in the bottom of the 7th inning.

The Braves left runners in scoring position in the fifth and sixth innings, then went down 1-2-3 in the 7th.

Left-hander A.J. Minter is on the mound to start the 8th.

Phillies: 2 - Braves: 0