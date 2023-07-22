Poor shooting dooms Dream in home loss to Sun

The Dream shot just 28.8% (19 of 66) from the field and fell to the Connecticut Sun 86-78 Saturday in College Park.

Rhyne Howard led the Dream (12-10) with 22 points but made just five of 18 shots from the field.

The Dream also hit just six of 26 attempts from three (23.1%), but did make 30 of 37 from the free-throw line.

The Dream also scored 20 points off 13 Connecticut turnovers.

Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker scored 17 points apiece and Aari McDonald added 14 for the Dream.

Explore Dream schedule and results

DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Alyssa Thomas almost had another triple-double for Connecticut, which nearly blew a 20-point lead.

Connecticut (17-6), which beat the Dream 82-71 on the road Thursday to snap their seven-game win streak, has won five of its last six games.

Thomas finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Natasha Heideman, who hit five of eight from 3-point range, also scored 15 points for the Sun and Rebecca Allen added 11.

Bonner hit a free throw with 3:44 left in the second quarter to give Connecticut a 20-point lead but the Sun went scoreless until Thomas hit a running floater almost two minutes into the second half. The Sun went seven-plus minutes to close the first half and open the second without a made field goal, missing 10 consecutive shots during the Dream’s run that erased most of its 20-point deficit.

Nia Coffey made a layup with 7:29 left in the third quarter that capped a 22-3 run and trimmed the Dream’s deficit to 47-46. Allen answered with a 3-pointer 13 seconds later and Bonner followed with a layup and the Dream never again threatened.