Kennesaw’s Abdur-Rahim to leave for South Florida

Amir Abdur-Rahim’s tenure as the men’s basketball coach at Kennesaw State appears to be over.
According to multiple reports, Abdur-Rahim will take over at South Florida. He will replace Brian Gregory, the former Georgia Tech coach, who was fired on March 10.
Abdur-Rahim’s run at Kennesaw ends after four years, including the remarkable just-completed season that had the Owls in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history. Kennesaw finished 26-9 this season after winning the ASUN Conference regular-season and tournament titles. No. 14-seed Kennesaw lost to No. 3 seed Xavier, 72-67, in an NCAA first-round game in Greensboro, N.C. earlier this month. The Owls led by 13 points with 10 minutes remaining before falling.
Abdur-Rahim finished with a 45-74 record, which included a 1-28 mark in his first season. Kennesaw improved to five wins and then 13 before this season’s big jump. He has also served as an assistant coach at Georgia and Texas A&M.
Abdur-Rahim shed tears, of joy he called them, following Kennesaw’s loss to Xavier.
“With all due respect, the beginning was four years ago,” Abdur-Rahim said when asked whether the season was the start of something big for the program. “We are here today because (emotional long pause). … These are tears of joy because we made a commitment to this university. We made a commitment to these guys sitting next to me that we were going to show up every day for. When you get to a place like this – these are tears of joy – because it takes a special group of people to commit to something and stay and see that vision through. The beginning was four years ago. You better believe this is our standard. This is our expectation, and we will be back.”
An official announcement has not been made. According to the multiple reports, contract details are being finalized.
