Georgia State bounces Appalachian State, reaches Sun Belt tourney final

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Corey Allen had a season-high 29 points as Georgia State edged past Appalachian State 71-66 in the Sun Belt Conference tournament’s semifinals Sunday night.
Allen hit 6-of-9 3-pointers. He added eight assists and six rebounds.
Eliel Nsoseme had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Georgia State (17-10). Jalen Thomas added 11 points. Kane Williams had six assists.
Adrian Delph had 25 points for the Mountaineers (19-14). Michael Almonacy added 14 points. RJ Duhart had nine rebounds and three blocks.
Editors' Picks