“While our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those affected by Hurricane Helene, we’re committed to helping when storms affect communities in the southeast whenever we can,” AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said in a statement. “We have hundreds of acres of campgrounds and opening up our facility is an easy choice to make. If you’re in Milton’s path and looking for a place to stay, we’re here for you.”

The campgrounds at AMS have opened for those seeking refuge several times in recent years. More than 100 campers stayed at the speedway during Hurricane Irma in 2017. AMS also hosted in 2018 and 2019 during Hurricanes Florence, Michael, and Dorian. Most recently AMS opened its campgrounds for those fleeing Hurricane Idalia in 2023.

Storm evacuees arriving at AMS from GA Highway 20 and Lower Woolsey Road should enter the facility at Entrance “H”, turn right onto the speedway’s perimeter road and continue to the Legends Premium Campground for RV camping or the Legends Tent campground for pop-up or tent camping. Evacuees arriving via US Highway 19/41 will enter at Entrance “E” and continue to the Legends Premium Campground for RV camping or the Legends Tent campground for pop-up or tent camping.

Directions to these campgrounds can be found using the following link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/s8pcR2FMuL9fX82a6.