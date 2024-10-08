Breaking: Atlanta Motor Speedway opens campgrounds for Hurricane Milton evacuees
Atlanta Motor Speedway opens campgrounds for Hurricane Milton evacuees

Atlanta Motor Speedway is opening its campgrounds for evacuees of Hurricane Milton. It has done so several times in recent years such as during Hurricane Irma.

By AJC Sports
33 minutes ago

Atlanta Motor Speedway is opening its campgrounds for evacuees of Hurricane Milton.

In collaboration with Henry County EMA, the speedway will provide dry camping free of charge in its Legends Premium Campground for RVs and Legends Tent Campground for pop-up campers and tents. Evacuees staying in these campgrounds will also have complimentary access to a nearby shower house while staying at the speedway.

In addition to dry camping, a limited number of camping spaces with water, power, and sewer hook-ups will also be available for $35 per night.

“While our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those affected by Hurricane Helene, we’re committed to helping when storms affect communities in the southeast whenever we can,” AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said in a statement. “We have hundreds of acres of campgrounds and opening up our facility is an easy choice to make. If you’re in Milton’s path and looking for a place to stay, we’re here for you.”

The campgrounds at AMS have opened for those seeking refuge several times in recent years. More than 100 campers stayed at the speedway during Hurricane Irma in 2017. AMS also hosted in 2018 and 2019 during Hurricanes Florence, Michael, and Dorian. Most recently AMS opened its campgrounds for those fleeing Hurricane Idalia in 2023.

Storm evacuees arriving at AMS from GA Highway 20 and Lower Woolsey Road should enter the facility at Entrance “H”, turn right onto the speedway’s perimeter road and continue to the Legends Premium Campground for RV camping or the Legends Tent campground for pop-up or tent camping. Evacuees arriving via US Highway 19/41 will enter at Entrance “E” and continue to the Legends Premium Campground for RV camping or the Legends Tent campground for pop-up or tent camping.

Directions to these campgrounds can be found using the following link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/s8pcR2FMuL9fX82a6.

