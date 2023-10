Braves starter Max Fried’s fastball touched 98 mph as he allowed one run but escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first inning.

Fried gave up four hits, three of them on his fastball. A breaking pitch struck out Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper as Braves fans roared.

Fried says he has recovered from a blister that sidelined him for the last two weeks of the regular season.

The Braves trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the first.