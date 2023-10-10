Riley crushes; Braves take their first lead

It was only a matter of time before the Braves best-in-baseball offense came to life.

Austin Riley smashed a home run to drive in Ronald Acuña Jr. and give the Braves a 5-4 lead over the Phillies in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The clutch hit came on a full count with two outs, launching an 89 mph slider to left field off Jeff Hoffman.

For the first time in the playoffs, the Braves hold the lead. They need three outs in the ninth inning to even the series at one win apiece.