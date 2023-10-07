Pickle juice? That’s not all Max Fried has heard for blister remedies

Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

From pickle juice to modern technology, Max Fried has heard it all to remedy his blisters.

The Braves’ ace left-hander came off the 15-day injured list Saturday after battling a blister that shut down his regular season last month. He will start Game 2 of the best-of-five National League Division Series against the Phillies on Monday.

As for the advice tips, “I’ve gotten a few different ones,” Fried said Saturday in advance of Game 1. “Maybe a couple that I probably shouldn’t say here. We’ve kind of just been throwing everything we can at it, from home remedies, something just as much as like pickle juice to some of the medical equipment that we have. So, it’s just more of everybody’s body reacts differently, and you just have to try to find what works for each individual.”

» Read more from Max Fried and how his blisters are faring.

About the Author

Follow Chris Vivlamore on twitter

Chris Vivlamore is the sports editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has served as reporter and editor at the AJC since 2003.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

LIVE UPDATES from tonight's NLDS Game 154m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Photos: The scene at Game 1 between the Braves and Phillies
2h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech Hall of Famer Jim Poole dies
2h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia leaders condemn surprise Hamas assault on Israel
5h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia leaders condemn surprise Hamas assault on Israel
5h ago

Family shocked that fight between man, son-in-law ended deadly in Cherokee County
2h ago
The Latest
Braves turn double play to escape first-inning jam
12m ago
Braves great Andruw Jones throws out first pitch
36m ago
Scenes from the stadium ahead of the game
1h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

AJC INVESTIGATION
City of Atlanta to sue owner of dilapidated Forest Cove apartments
‘Bring it’: Braves fans, both famous and not, are ready for the playoffs
FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top