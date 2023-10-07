Pickle juice? That’s not all Max Fried has heard for blister remedies

From pickle juice to modern technology, Max Fried has heard it all to remedy his blisters.

The Braves’ ace left-hander came off the 15-day injured list Saturday after battling a blister that shut down his regular season last month. He will start Game 2 of the best-of-five National League Division Series against the Phillies on Monday.

As for the advice tips, “I’ve gotten a few different ones,” Fried said Saturday in advance of Game 1. “Maybe a couple that I probably shouldn’t say here. We’ve kind of just been throwing everything we can at it, from home remedies, something just as much as like pickle juice to some of the medical equipment that we have. So, it’s just more of everybody’s body reacts differently, and you just have to try to find what works for each individual.”

