Bryce Harper scored from second base on a single to left field, giving the Phillies a 1-0 lead over the Atlanta in the top of the fourth inning.

Braves pitcher Spencer Strider walked the Phillies first basemen, who advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt.

That error proved costly when second baseman Bryson Stott slapped one through the hole on the left side of the infield, scoring Harper.

Phillies: 1- Braves: 0