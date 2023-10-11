Phillies explode for six runs in third inning

The game unraveled in the third for the Braves as Elder surrendered four runs, including two homers. Outfielder Nick Castellanos tied it 1-1 with a solo shot, and after two more Phillies reached, noted Braves nemesis Bryce Harper smashed one into the second deck in right field to make it 4-1. Elder exited after another single and walk. J.T. Realmuto doubled off reliever Michael Tonkin to make it 6-1.
The Braves overcame a four-run deficit in Game 2, and they have one of the most explosive offenses in MLB history, so it’s not out of reach. But it’s certainly an uphill climb.
Editors' Picks
The Latest