Phillies explode for six runs in third inning

The game unraveled in the third for the Braves as Elder surrendered four runs, including two homers. Outfielder Nick Castellanos tied it 1-1 with a solo shot, and after two more Phillies reached, noted Braves nemesis Bryce Harper smashed one into the second deck in right field to make it 4-1. Elder exited after another single and walk. J.T. Realmuto doubled off reliever Michael Tonkin to make it 6-1.