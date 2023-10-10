No-hitter no more: Albies hit helps drive in Acuña

A single by Ozzie Albies to right field broke up Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler’s no-hitter in the sixth inning and scored the Braves first run of the playoffs.

Albies lined a first-pitch fastball with two outs, advancing Ronald Acuña Jr. to third before he scored when shortstop Trea Turner bobbled the ball. Acuña had reached base on a walk.

The run narrowed the Phillies’ lead to 4-1.

The Braves’ mini-rally stopped there. Austin Riley struck out looking in the next at bat.