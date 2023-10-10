No-hitter no more: Albies hit helps drive in Acuña

A single by Ozzie Albies to right field broke up Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler’s no-hitter in the sixth inning and scored the Braves first run of the playoffs.

Albies lined a first-pitch fastball with two outs, advancing Ronald Acuña Jr. to third before he scored when shortstop Trea Turner bobbled the ball. Acuña had reached base on a walk.

The run narrowed the Phillies’ lead to 4-1.

The Braves’ mini-rally stopped there. Austin Riley struck out looking in the next at bat.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

