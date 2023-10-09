No hits allowed so far by Wheeler through 4 innings

1 hour ago
The Braves bats are silent through four innings as Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler hasn’t allowed a hit.

Wheeler has struck out eight batters and walked none. Just one Braves batter, Matt Olson, has reached base when Phillies’ shortstop Trea Turner committed an error in the second inning.

Meanwhile, Braves starter Max Fried is done for the day after four innings. Fried allowed three runs on six hits and four walks. He struck out three. Reliever Kirby Yates came in to pitch the fifth inning as he attempted to hold the Phillies to their 3-0 lead.

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

