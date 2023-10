Fans set an all-time attendance record Monday for the second straight game at Truist Park, with 43,898 people at Game 2 of the series between the Braves and the Phillies.

The turnout exceeded attendance in Game 1 by over 200 fans. There were 43,689 people at Saturday’s game.

The crowd tried to make some noise but had little to cheer about.

The Braves didn’t have a single hit through five innings as they trailed the Phillies 4-0.