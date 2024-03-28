BreakingNews
LIVE: Fulton judge hears arguments to dismiss Trump election interference case
Sports

NCAA tournament scoreboard

Grambling State guard Jourdan Smith (11) dunks against Montana State during overtime of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Grambling State guard Jourdan Smith (11) dunks against Montana State during overtime of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
5 minutes ago
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia lawmakers to consider dozens of issues in frenetic finale to session

Credit: AP

LIVE: Fulton judge hears arguments to dismiss Trump election interference case

Credit: AP

Home Depot buys SRS Distribution for $18.3B in huge play for home contractors

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Judge rules Georgia Republican Party vice chairman voted illegally
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Judge rules Georgia Republican Party vice chairman voted illegally
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC high school basketball all-state, all-metro teams
1h ago
The Latest

Hawks-Celtics again? More history in the making?
43m ago
AJC high school basketball all-state, all-metro teams
1h ago
Suwanee Peachtree Ridge shuts out Lilburn Berkmar
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

AJC high school boys basketball player of year: McEachern’s Ace Bailey
2h ago
Deadline pressure: Numbers illustrate how much your lawmakers cram into the last day
Hello, Braves fans: Meet Barrett Sallee, new host of the AJC Braves Report podcast