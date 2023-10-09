Must win? Braves fans hope for a comeback

By
37 minutes ago
Braves fans are packing Truist Park before Game 2 of the playoffs, saying they’re anxious after the loss but excited for the chance to even the series.

Courtney Curtis, a Braves fan from Cochran, says she likes the Braves chances to bounce back after they won 104 games during the regular season.

“They looked very flat” in Game 1, Curtis said. “They need to get their energy back. We need to start the game with a solid inning or two.”

Credit: Mark Niesse

She’s hoping that Ronald Acuña Jr. gets the Braves off to an early lead.

But her father-in-law, John Pasto, a lifelong Phillies fan, says his team is control of their divided house.

“They’re looking good right now, but things can turn around quick,” Pasto said. “I’m optimistic.

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

