Michigan handles Washington to win national championship

The Wolverines pushed the Huskies to the brink with a 12-yard touchdown run by Blake Corum with 7:09 left in the fourth quarter in front of an announced attendance of 72,808. Defensive back Mike Sainristil followed with an 81-yard interception return with 4:29 left. Corum scored again, this time from 1 yard, to cap the scoring with 3:37 left.

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who once worked at Georgia State, crafted a game plan that used pressure and sure tackling to mostly neutralize quarterback and 4,600-yard passer Michael Penix and 1,000-yard wide receivers Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk. Penix, a Heisman Trophy finalist, completed 27 of 51 passes for 251 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Odunze and Polk were held to nine receptions for 124 yards.

On offense, Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards scored on runs of 41 and 46 yards on his team’s opening two drives to give the Huskies their largest deficit in a season marked by razor-thin margins. Washington had won each of its previous 10 games by 10 points or less. The Wolverines’ running attack totaled 303 yards with Corum and Edwards combining for 238 yards and four touchdowns.

Now, that everybody has been conquered, is there anyone left?

The Wolverines adopted the phrase “Michigan vs. Everybody” as a response to the myriad allegations ranging from sign-stealing to recruiting violations against the program, which one day could result in its 15-0 season being reduced to something less by the NCAA.

That’s a possible worry for another day.

Other possible worries as it tries to follow Georgia in 2021 and ‘22 and repeat as champ in ‘24: will coach Jim Harbaugh return, or will he jump again to the NFL? Five teams, including the Falcons, are looking for coaches. Will quarterback J.J. McCarthy return, or will he declare for the draft where he is projected to be a first-round pick. The Falcons, who are slotted to pick No. 8, are looking for a quarterback in what owner Arthur Blank described as a “rich quarterback draft” class.

Washington will have to rebuild without Penix, another possible Falcons target, and likely without its two excellent receivers, among other key pieces that helped it win the Pac-12 and the Sugar Bowl.