Michael Harris II’s defense stands out again

The Braves and Phillies remained scoreless after two thanks to Michael Harris II, who’s been superb defensively in the series. The Phillies had two baserunners on with one out. Johan Rojas hit a ball to center that Harris tracked down and snagged with a diving catch. Nick Castellanos was already running and got doubled off at second base to end the inning.
MICHAEL HARRIS II SAVES A RUN WITH A DOUBLE PLAY! pic.twitter.com/RCSyZeOyda— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 13, 2023
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Credit: AP
Credit: Michael Blackshire
50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
The Latest