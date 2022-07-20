ajc logo
X

Kirby Smart on the Stetson Bennett doubters

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

Combined ShapeCaption

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top