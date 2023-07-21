Ex-Bulldog Harman leads British Open; Jackets’ Lamprecht has rough day

HOYLAKE, England — Former Georgia standout Brian Harman rolled in a 14-foot putt for eagle at the par-5 18th hole Friday to shoot 6-under 65 and establish a five-stroke lead at the British Open.

The Savannah native is 10-under par for the tournament. His 36-hole total of 132 was also posted by the last two winners of the Open at Hoylake — Tiger Woods in 2006 and Rory McIlroy in 2014.

The 36-year-old Harman, who is ranked No. 26, has only made one bogey in his first two rounds at Hoylake.

The left-hander was the 54-hole leader at the U.S. Open in 2017. He finished in second place and four back from Brooks Koepka for his best finish at a major. He was tied for sixth at last year’s British Open at St. Andrews.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Meanwhile, Christo Lamprecht, an amateur from Georgia Tech, went from a tie for the lead on the first day to being on the verge of missing the cut on the next.

Lamprecht made five bogeys on his first seven holes on Friday, then added three more on the back nine to finish with an 8-over-par round of 79. He finished at 5 under on Thursday to take the lead alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Emiliano Grillo.

The second-round collapse left Lamprecht at 3 over for the tournament, on the current cut line.

The big-hitting 22-year-old Lamprecht qualified for the Open by winning the British Amateur at Hillside this month. He has been considered among the top college players in the U.S. for the last two years.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP