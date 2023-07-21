Ex-Bulldog Harman leads British Open; Jackets’ Lamprecht has rough day

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By News services
Updated 19 minutes ago
X

HOYLAKE, England — Former Georgia standout Brian Harman rolled in a 14-foot putt for eagle at the par-5 18th hole Friday to shoot 6-under 65 and establish a five-stroke lead at the British Open.

The Savannah native is 10-under par for the tournament. His 36-hole total of 132 was also posted by the last two winners of the Open at Hoylake — Tiger Woods in 2006 and Rory McIlroy in 2014.

The 36-year-old Harman, who is ranked No. 26, has only made one bogey in his first two rounds at Hoylake.

The left-hander was the 54-hole leader at the U.S. Open in 2017. He finished in second place and four back from Brooks Koepka for his best finish at a major. He was tied for sixth at last year’s British Open at St. Andrews.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Meanwhile, Christo Lamprecht, an amateur from Georgia Tech, went from a tie for the lead on the first day to being on the verge of missing the cut on the next.

Lamprecht made five bogeys on his first seven holes on Friday, then added three more on the back nine to finish with an 8-over-par round of 79. He finished at 5 under on Thursday to take the lead alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Emiliano Grillo.

The second-round collapse left Lamprecht at 3 over for the tournament, on the current cut line.

The big-hitting 22-year-old Lamprecht qualified for the Open by winning the British Amateur at Hillside this month. He has been considered among the top college players in the U.S. for the last two years.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

About the Author

News services
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Forsyth residents urged to conserve water after power restored to plant28m ago

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Storms pummel North Georgia, cause major damage, power outages
36m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Second new Vogtle reactor reaches key milestone. Here’s why it matters
59m ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Anti-abortion activists flock to Georgia for national convention
2h ago

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Anti-abortion activists flock to Georgia for national convention
2h ago

YSL Trial: Rapper Young Thug denied bond a third time
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: TNS

College football countdown - 36 days: Deion Sanders to undergo blood-clot procedure
9h ago
Atlanta TV sports listings
17h ago
Reporters’ notebook: That’s the ‘Georgia-Florida’ matchup
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

EXPLAINED: The controversy behind Jason Aldean’s song ‘Try That in a Small Town’
7h ago
Under his skin: Tony Bennett returned often to sing for Atlantans. Some notable concerts
6h ago
Public celebration to mark first day of sales for John Lewis stamp
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top