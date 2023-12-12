Super start fuels Bowdon’s victory over Manchester

Bowdon broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Manchester 28-27 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Dec. 11.

Bowdon opened with a 14-0 advantage over Manchester through the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 21-21 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Bowdon jumped ahead of Manchester 28-21 as the final quarter started.

The Red Devils chalked up this decision in spite of the Blue Devils’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Dec. 1, Manchester faced off against McRae Telfair County and Bowdon took on Ellaville Schley County on Dec. 1 at Bowdon High School.

