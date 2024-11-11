High School Sports
High School Sports

Preseason boys basketball rankings

McEachern's Nnadozie Onyirimba (30) and Grayson's Cj Hyland (11) fight for a rebound during the second half of GHSA Basketball Class 7A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, Mar. 9, 2024, in Macon. Grayson won 51-41 over McEachern. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

McEachern's Nnadozie Onyirimba (30) and Grayson's Cj Hyland (11) fight for a rebound during the second half of GHSA Basketball Class 7A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, Mar. 9, 2024, in Macon. Grayson won 51-41 over McEachern. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC)
By Score Atlanta
51 minutes ago

In Class 6A, defending Class 7A state champion Grayson is back at No. 1 after completing a wire-to-wire run at the top of the polls last season for its historic first-ever state crown. Wheeler is back at No. 2 ahead of Norcross, which is debuting at No. 3 after closing out last season at No. 8 in the Class 7A poll. Newton and McEachern round out the top 5 with Buford coming in at No. 6.

Two Cobb County schools are next with Pebblebrook and Walton and Lambert and Etowah come in at No. 9 and No. 10. Milton finished No. 5 in Class 7A last season and is No. 1 to start the year in a new Class 5A landscape ahead of No. 2 Woodward Academy and No. 3 Tri-Cities.

Two-time Class 5A defending state champion Kell is now in a crowded Class 4A and debuts at No. 3 behind No. 1 ranked Pace Academy and reigning state champion North Oconee at No. 2. Westside-Augusta returns to No. 1 in Class 3A this year after taking last year’s Class 2A crown and Sandy Creek opens the year at No. 2. Class 2A is top-heavy with Columbia and Carver-Columbus at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

In Class A Div. 1, Toombs County opens the year at No. 1, Savannah gets that nod at No. 1 in Class A Div. 2 after finishing at No. 3 last year in Class A Div. 1 and Holy Innocents’ debuts as No. 1 in the newly-formed Class A-3A Private poll.

Class 6A

1. Grayson

2. Wheeler

3. Norcross

4. Newton

5. McEachern

6. Buford

7. Pebblebrook

8. Walton

9. Lambert

10. Etowah

Class 5A

1. Milton

2. Woodward Academy

3. Tri-Cities

4. Lee County

5. Hughes

6. Riverwood

7. Winder-Barrow

8. Habersham Central

9. Gainesville

10. Dutchtown

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. North Oconee

3. Kell

4. Maynard Jackson

5. Eagle’s Landing

6. McDonough

7. St. Pius

8. Marist

9. Benedictine

10. Tucker

Class 3A

1. Westside-Augusta

2. Sandy Creek

3. Dougherty

4. Cedar Grove

5. Cross Creek

6. Baldwin

7. Johnson-Savannah

8. Upson-Lee

9. Pickens

10. Cherokee Bluff

Class 2A

1. Columbia

2. Carver-Columbus

3. Butler

4. Thomson

5. South Atlanta

6. Spencer

7. Westside-Macon

8. Hart County

9. Union County

10. Franklin County

Class A Div. I

1. Toombs County

2. Southwest Macon

3. B.E.S.T. Academy

4. Jasper County

5. Model

6. Temple

7. Swainsboro

8. Woodville-Thompkins

9. Banks County

10. Rabun County

Class A Div. II

1. Savannah

2. Manchester

3. Warren County

4. Calhoun County

5. McIntosh County Academy

6. Macon County

7. Early County

8. Portal

9. Randolph-Clay

10. Mitchell County

Class A-3A Private

1. Holy Innocents’

2. Greenforest Christian

3. North Cobb Christian

4. Paideia

5. Darlington

6. St. Francis

7. Lovett

8. Greater Atlanta Christian

9. King’s Ridge

10. Mount Vernon

About the Author

Score Atlanta
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Preseason girls basketball rankings51m ago
Placeholder Image

Score Atlanta

Final 2024 Volleyball Rankings
Placeholder Image

@ATLtrackclub

Returning champions, rising talent trek to GHSA cross country state championships in...
Placeholder Image

Jenn Finch

Teams in each GHSA classification allowing fewest points through Week 12
The Latest
Placeholder Image

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Preseason girls basketball rankings51m ago
Class A Div. 1 Blog: Bracket breakdown for playoff qualifiers
Class 3A-A Private playoff predictions
Featured
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is likely to look to Georgia as he builds out his White House team
Delta fliers try new tactics to reach elite SkyMiles status. You can too
Cyndi Lauper’s farewell Atlanta stop shows her true colors and more