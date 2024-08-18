Mays 16, Stephenson 6

“We’ve got a bunch of guys who are willing to come out here and put it on the line,” Austin said. “We’ve got a lot more work to do, but we’re going to get to where we want to be. We’ve got a great opponent coming up next week (Hughes), so we’ve just got to play better and more consistent than we were today.”

The Mays defense limited Stephenson to 37 yards rushing and 72 passing, caused a fumble and intercepted a pass.

The Raiders were led by quarterback Jaylen Wyatt, who completed 10 of 14 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Kamari Johnson rushed 14 times for 68 yards. Clayton Coppock Jr. caught five passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

“It’s just like we practice every day,” Austin said. “Just trying to get after it, making sure everybody’s working together so that we can have some big plays. It takes all 11 of us to make a big play, so receivers have got to be blocking, the offensive linemen have to be blocking for us to have a highlight reel.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Stephenson broke through when quarterback Marte Barton connected with a wide-open Will Chaney for a 39-yard touchdown. The two-point run failed, leaving the Jaguars with a 6-0 lead.

The rest of the half belonged to Mays. The Raiders took the lead on their next possession when Wyatt found Coppock Jr. for a 20-yard touchdown. The extra point gave Mays a 7-6 lead with 7:31 left.

The Raiders got the ball right back when Malik Glass recovered a fumble at the 36. Mays took 10 plays to reach the 1, but were turned back by a enthusiastic goal line stand by the Stephenson front.

But on second-and-9 at the 2, Antavis Collins crashed through and tackled the Stephenson ball carrier in the end zone. The safety at 1:25 gave Mays a 9-6 lead.

The Raiders then quickly scored after receiving the free kick following the safety. On the second play, Wyatt and Coppock hooked up for a 37-yard touchdown and a 16-6 lead.

Stephenson reached midfield in the final minute, but Syncere Berry doused any hopes of a late score with an interception.