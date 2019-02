Marietta High will be the host site for the NFL’s Play Football Family Festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will include NFL players to meet and greet families, guest speakers, a parents’ forum, youth league sign-up stations, music, food trucks and giveaways. The Falcons’ cheerleaders and mascot will be there. Clinics will be led by USA Football certified coaches.

The event is free.