Lakeside boys, Dunwoody girls win DeKalb County titles

The Lakeside boys and Dunwoody girls came home with the DeKalb County Golf Championships on Wednesday at Sugar Creek Golf Course. The victories were significant for both.

The Lakeside boys won by a single stroke to end the 14-year reign of Dunwoody. The Vikings had finished second in 12 of those seasons.

Dunwoody’s girls ended Chamblee’s two-year run as county champions and claimed its first title since 2017.