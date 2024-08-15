High School Scores - Football

High School Football ScoresKeep ReadingCredit: Jason GetzMaxwell 2024 preseason summaryCredit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com39 Georgia high school football teams with at least 40 victories this decadeCredit: Jason.Getz@ajc.comEnd of season football rankings: Calhoun out of top 10, playoffsCredit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@List: 25 teams that will compete in the 3A-A private-school playoffsThe LatestCredit: Jason GetzClass 2A: Week 1 top games19m agoMarist appears loaded and ready for another run at the title2h agoWeekend Preview: Top 10 high school games in Week 1FeaturedSuspect in ‘horrific’ attack prayed then beat homeless Ga. man to death, police say Georgia Democrats dream about what could have been had Atlanta landed the Democratic...As an Atlanta architect and world champion, she knows how to pitch