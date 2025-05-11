The relay team members were Camille Tinsley, Itavia McCord, DeMya Gates and Tarrianna Jackson. Gates passed two runners to take first place on the third leg, and Jackson held off any challengers. Their time was 4:03.50.

Jackson, a senior who has signed with Alabama State, won the 100 meters (11.85 seconds) and was second in the 200 (24.48). McCord, a senior, was fifth in the 200 (25.61) and sixth in the 400 (1:00.2). Precious Upshaw (shot put) and Sudena Mahy (300 hurdles) also scored.

“I think it’s just been an incredible feeling the past 12 hours or so for it to be the first time in 60 or 70 years — however long it’s been,” Scott said. “We knew we had a chance in the summertime. It’s been a goal since then, even though we didn’t talk about it that much. It means so much to this school and community.”

Carver’s only previous state championships came in boys basketball in 1967 and 1969.

Also winning state titles at track-and-field meets held at four venues Friday and Saturday were Marietta (6A), Pope (5A), Westminster (4A), Monroe Area (3A), Vidalia (A Division I), Claxton (A Division II) and Greater Atlanta Christian (3A-A Private).

Greater Atlanta Christian junior Ava Kitchings set the Class 3A record in the long jump, going 20 feet, 5.5 inches. GAC sophomore Skylar Cunningham set the 3A record in the 100 meters at 11.32 seconds. Kitchings was second in the 100 at 11.34 seconds, a time that would’ve set the record if not for Cunningham.

Here is a wrap-up of each classification.

Class 6A

Marietta won its third state title overall and first since 2018. Distance runners put the Blue Devils over the top. Mary Nesmith won the 1,600 meters and was second in the 800. Maddie Jones won the 3,200 and was second in the 1,600. Alyssa Trevino was fifth in the 1,600 and fourth in the 3,200. Those three runners accounted for 48 points.

Class 5A

Pope won its second state title and first since 1996. Junior Josie Hutchinson won the 3,200 (10:42.6) and was second in the 1,600 (4:57.1). Sophomore Aislynn Dunn won the 800 (2:16.4) and led the winning 4x800 relay team. Sophomore Lauren Woodall won the 100-meter hurdles (13.92).

Class 4A

Westminster won for the fourth straight time and seventh time overall. Madison Townsend went 12 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault. She was the Wildcats’ only individual champion, but six others scored individually — Alero Edbe (shot put, discus), Caroline deButts (1,600, 3,200), Caryssa Snyder (100, 200, 400), Jaina Alexander (800), Lucy Johnson (800, 1,600) and Sara Dixon (Discus).

Class 3A

Boosted by its sprinters, Monroe Area won its first state title, edging North Hall by less than one point. Freshman Kaelyn Ansley won the 200 (24.91) and the long jump (18-6) and was second in the 400 (56.55). Senior Alana Jones won the 100 (12.21) and was second in the 200 (25.07). Serenity Duke was fifth in the discus (109-3).

Class 2A

Carver-Atlanta won its first state title in a tight meet as the four schools were within six points of each other. Senior Tarrianna Jackson won the 100 meters (11.85) and was second in the 200 (24.48). Junior DeMyra Gates was third in the 100 (12.29) and the 200 (25.2). Senior Itavia McCord was fifth in the 200 (25.61) and sixth in the 400 (1:00.2). All ran on Carver’s winning 4x400 relay team (4:03.50).

Class A Division 1

Vidalia won its second state title, first since 2017. Junior Takaiya Bacon won the long jump (18-1) and the triple jump (38-10.5), and senior Daisha Ford placed in the triple jump, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Vidalia swept the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Class A Division II

Claxton won its second state title, first since 1983, by dominating the field events. Jayda Jordan won the discus (136-1) and the shot (41-5). Trinity Lavant won the long jump (18-3.5) and the triple jump (38-1) and was second in the 200 meters (25.73) and the 100 meters (12.6).

Class 3A-A Private

Greater Atlanta Christian won its third state title, first since 2015. Junior Ava Kitchings beat Class 3A state records in the long jump (20-5.5) and the 100 meters (11.34), though was edged by teammate Skylar Cunningham in the 100 (11.32). Kitchings also won the 200 (23.93). Cunningham and Kitchings also went 1-2 in the 200. Two freshmen also were outstanding. Sydney Sherrod scored 29 points in the long jump and the 100, 200 and 400 meters, and Barri Newman scored 12 points in the high jump, long jump and 100 hurdles.