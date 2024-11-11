High School Sports Blog
Vote: Week 9 Falcons Coach of the Week

2024 Falcons Coach of the Week

The Atlanta Falcons coach of the week program, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, has recognized the efforts of varsity tackle and girls flag football coaches across the states of Georgia and Alabama for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in student-athletes lives on and off the field.

The winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for its football program, a commemorative Atlanta Falcons item and recognition from the Atlanta Falcons and AJC at a game this season.

The nominees for the first Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

Coach 1, School 1

From the nominator: xxxx

Positive impact on community: xxxx

Coach 2, School 2

From the nominator: xxxx

Positive impact on community: xxxx

Coach 3, School 3

From the nominator: xxxx

Positive impact on community: xxxx

Vote now for the Falcons Coach of the Week. Voting closes Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.

